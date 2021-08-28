‘Nobody Wants a Repeat of Jan. 6’: Officials Reportedly Considering Reinstalling Capitol Fencing Over Concerns About Upcoming Right-Wing Rally

Federal officials suspect that far right extremists groups will hold a rally on the west lawn of the US Capitol building on 18 September, “seeking justice” for hundreds arrested for riots in January, according to a report.The US Capitol Police, in a bid to thwart a potential security threat to the building, are discussing if the large perimeter fence — seen outside the Capitol after riots on 6 January — needs to be erected back up, an Associated Press (AP) report stated. Officials are also discussing other security plans, the report said.Police and intelligence officials are concerned about the presence...