Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

‘Nobody Wants a Repeat of Jan. 6’: Officials Reportedly Considering Reinstalling Capitol Fencing Over Concerns About Upcoming Right-Wing Rally

By Sarah Rumpf
mediaite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the upcoming anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and a right-wing rally planned for Sept. 18, officials are seriously considering reinstalling fencing and other security fortifications at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report by CNN. “The Capitol is always a target,” CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie...

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Protest Riot#Cnn#The Capitol Police#House#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump fans plot the 'next' MAGA rally this September in D.C.

MAGA leaders are openly planning an event in September that pledges to return to the scene of the January 6th insurrection to “demand justice” on the hoax theory the people indicted at the insurrection are innocent political prisoners. This comes as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is threatening companies to defy lawful requests from the bipartisan committee investigating the riot. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the developments.Sept. 2, 2021.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Judge orders Capitol riot defendant back to jail after he watched the MyPillow guy's election conspiracies

A Capitol Riot defendant is returning to jail less than two months after he got out thanks to his viewing of conspiracy theories, including from the MyPillow guy. A judge on Thursday ordered Capitol riot suspect Doug Jensen to return to jail because he violated the conditions of his release by using the internet to watch conspiracy theory content, CNN reports.
Protestsmilwaukeeindependent.com

September 18: Fears mount over a second insurrection by rightwing extremists at upcoming Capitol rally

Amid rising fears of the threat posed by the GOP’s mobilization of out-and-out fascists and its intensifying assault on democracy, lawmakers and intelligence officials are voicing concerns about a September 18 U.S. Capitol rally that far-right extremists organized to demand “justice” for those facing charges over their role in the violent insurrection on January 6 of this year.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Right-wing extremist groups plan to attend rally at US Capitol, according to intel

Federal officials suspect that far right extremists groups will hold a rally on the west lawn of the US Capitol building on 18 September, “seeking justice” for hundreds arrested for riots in January, according to a report.The US Capitol Police, in a bid to thwart a potential security threat to the building, are discussing if the large perimeter fence — seen outside the Capitol after riots on 6 January — needs to be erected back up, an Associated Press (AP) report stated. Officials are also discussing other security plans, the report said.Police and intelligence officials are concerned about the presence...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

State Department officials demand firing of ‘antisemitic’ colleague

Dozens of State Department employees have called upon Secretary of State Antony Blinken to dismiss one of their colleagues who they describe as “openly antisemitic”. The letter from more than 70 officials, which was first reported by Foreign Policy magazine Tuesday, says the continued employment of foreign service official Fritz Berggren “is an affront to all of us and the values we share.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy