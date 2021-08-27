Pool Season Wraps Up with the Return of the Doggie Dip

Media: Fianna Dickson, 625.6297. Parks & Recreation: 311 or 509.755.2489

Friday, August 27, 2021 at 3:31 p.m.

SPOKANE – Regular season at all six City of Spokane Aquatic Centers wraps up on Friday, August 27. Splash pads will remain open until Tuesday, September 7, just after Labor Day.

The Doggie Dip celebrates the last splash of the season by giving our pools over to the dogs! The Doggie Dip is a partnership between Spokane Parks and SpokAnimal to raise funds for the maintenance of High Bridge Dog Park. The events occur August 29 – September 2, and the cost is $10 per dog. Drop-ins and donations are welcome. All dogs must have proof of rabies vaccination.

Doggie Dip

Comstock : Sunday, August 29, 3 - 4:30 p.m.

: Sunday, August 29, 3 - 4:30 p.m. Shadle : Monday, August 30, 5:30-7 p.m.

: Monday, August 30, 5:30-7 p.m. Hillyard : Tuesday, August 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

: Tuesday, August 31, 5:30-7 p.m. A.M. Cannon : Wednesday, September 1, 5:30-7 p.m.

: Wednesday, September 1, 5:30-7 p.m. Liberty: Thursday, September 2, 5:30-7 p.m.

Post-season at Witter

Post-season adult lap swim (ages 16+) will run at Witter Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., August 30 through September 17. Lane reservations can be made online at spokanerec.org or by calling 509.755.2489.

