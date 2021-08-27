Cancel
Any Questions #512 "Governors"

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 9 days ago

Start with the phrase CENTRAL ITEMS. Change one letter to a J and you can rearrange the result to spell an eight-letter word for part of an airport and a four-letter word for things you see at an airport. What are the words?. Answer: If you change the C, you...

www.wamc.org

Politics
Related
Queens, NYNew York Post

Governor Hochul says President Biden will offer assistance for Ida flooding

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said President Biden will allocate federal funds to help New York recover from the damage caused by unexpected flashed floods that caused several deaths Wednesday night. “Moments ago I was on the phone with the White House, President Biden called, offered any assistance, he repeated...
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Incoming Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin Will Have A Seat At The Table

Earlier this year, Brian Benjamin lost the race for New York City comptroller in what was a jarring defeat. A state senator representing Harlem’s 30th District, and long active in progressive politics, Benjamin ran on a social justice platform that included divesting its public pensions from private prisons and increasing the number of city contracts to women and minority-owned business owners.
Albany, NYinformnny.com

FOIL request policy for former Gov. Cuomo uncovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor’s office had approved it. The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State...
Politicscoingeek.com

New York’s new governor picks ex-Obama staffer to head NYDFS

The new governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has nominated former Obama official Adrienne Harris to head up the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in the state, following the recent resignation of her predecessor at the NYDFS, Superintendent Linda Lacewell. Hochul, who assumed office following the departure of Andrew Cuomo,...
New York City, NYThe Bronx Chronicle

Cuomo to Hochul Op Ed

CHANGES IN ALBANY RAISE QUESTIONS FOR ALL NEW YORKERS. With Governor Andrew Cuomo resigning his position due to numerous scandals, the state faces challenging times complicated by a transition in leadership in its Executive Office. While the political class in Albany ponders what comes next, educators too wonder what the Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to Governor means for students across the state.
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo Hides Out In The Hamptons, As Disgraced Ex-Governor's Legal Woes Could Cost New York Taxpayers At Least $9.5 Million

Andrew Cuomo is reportedly hiding out in The Hamptons while his successor if left to handle the legal and financial woes the disgraced former governor left behind. Multiple sources claim the 63-year-old ex-politician has been staying at the Southampton home of his longtime friend, Dr. Jeffrey A. Sachs, since his resignation earlier this month.
Albany, NYwamc.org

NY Gov. Hochul Convenes Special Session Of State Legislature

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is convening a special session of the state legislature calling lawmakers back to Albany starting at noon Wednesday. The Democrat says she wants lawmakers to extend the state’s eviction moratorium and continue rent relief funding into mid-January. “Especially since the state of New York failed...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.
PoliticsGreat Lakes Now

Question of Diversion: Great Lakes governors group silent on future water threats

That’s a potential solution to Idaho’s drought conditions suggested by a Twin Falls radio commentator in June. He said Idaho’s current drought is in its second year and cited a previous drought in the not-too-distant past that lasted seven years. The commentator went on to talk about pipelines of Great Lakes water heading west and their feasibility.
PoliticsSFGate

State Senate OKs top cannabis regulatory officials

ALBANY — The marijuana market can take major steps forward now, after the Senate Wednesday agreed to Gov. Kathy Hochul's two picks to lead the state's nascent adult-use cannabis industry. In an "extraordinary session" of the Legislature, convened primarily with the purposes of extending the state's eviction moratorium, lawmakers also...
Sacramento, CAKSBW.com

Gavin Newsom recall election is turning into landslide, poll shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the second time this week, Gov.Gavin Newsom saw a very encouraging poll in the upcoming Sept. 14 California recall election. A SurveyUSA/San Diego Union-Tribune poll found Newsom beating back the recall by eight percentage points, and a Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll released Wednesday night shows the governor leading by an even bigger margin.

