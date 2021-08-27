Mayor Orders City Flags to Half-Staff

Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, following a declaration by President Joseph R. Biden, directed that United States and Washington State flags at all City facilities be lowered to half-staff to honor and pay our respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in Kabul,” said Woodward. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives and encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor these service members.”

Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Aug. 31.