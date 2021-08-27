Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

Mayor Orders City Flags to Half-Staff

Posted by 
Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFJDu_0bfE3KSp00

Brian Coddington, Communications Director, 509.625.6740

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, following a declaration by President Joseph R. Biden, directed that United States and Washington State flags at all City facilities be lowered to half-staff to honor and pay our respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Spokane sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to all those touched by the devastating tragedy in Kabul,” said Woodward. “We join the country in mourning those who have lost their lives and encourage anyone with a flag outside of their home or business to join us in this recognition to honor these service members.”

Flags will remain lowered until sundown on Aug. 31.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

307
Followers
343
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Communications Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
NBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy