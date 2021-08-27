No Minnesota Units Hurt From Terrorist Attack at Kabul Airport
(KNSI) – No Minnesota National Guard soldiers assisting with the evacuations from the Kabul airport were hurt in Thursday’s terrorist attack. Congressman Pete Stauber says he spoke with Minnesota National Guard leadership for a briefing shortly after the attack and was told that Minnesota National Guard members were not among the casualties. He says the units continue to carry out the evacuations of American civilians and allies.knsiradio.com
