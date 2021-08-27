Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

No Minnesota Units Hurt From Terrorist Attack at Kabul Airport

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – No Minnesota National Guard soldiers assisting with the evacuations from the Kabul airport were hurt in Thursday’s terrorist attack. Congressman Pete Stauber says he spoke with Minnesota National Guard leadership for a briefing shortly after the attack and was told that Minnesota National Guard members were not among the casualties. He says the units continue to carry out the evacuations of American civilians and allies.

knsiradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Sauk Centre, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Crookston, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Kabul#Minnesota National Guard#Terrorist Attack#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Comments / 0

Community Policy