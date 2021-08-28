Cancel
Hanover, VA

10179 Atlee Station Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this adorable one-level living rancher located in the Atlee High School district! Situated on a corner lot just under half an acre is this 1,736 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. When you first walk in, you will notice the open floorplan with all hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen opens up to the cozy living room and the kitchen nook perfect for family gatherings. New HVAC and Nest thermostat, recessed lighting, and an updated electrical panel are just a few of the updates added to this beautiful home. Step out back and you will find the covered carport and the detached shed for your storage needs. The covered carport can be easily converted into a garage. Located just a few minutes from shops and the 95 interstate makes this a perfect location.

