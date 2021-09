The Red Sox look to take the series against the lowly Rangers this afternoon behind Nathan Eovaldi (1:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN-out-of-network). Truth be told I assumed this game would get rained out too so I didn’t prepare and now I’m at the library on my phone. In lieu of game info, here is first part Hamlet’s first soliloquy, which I love and which represents the general state of emotion around these parts. The spacing is all wrong but what are you gonna do?