After spending a week road-tripping from Albuquerque to Santa Fe to Taos, we've rounded up the best of New Mexico. With so many different places to explore in New Mexico and several friends mentioning their visits to the mountains this year, I thought it was time to visit the enchanted land for the first time. After one surprising night in Albuquerque, discovering a cool new rooftop food hall with killer views (and spotting actress Shailene Woodley), we rented a car and road-tripped to Santa Fe and Taos. These were a few of our favorite things we experienced during a summer excursion to New Mexico.