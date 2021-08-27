'Candyman' Sequel Scores High At The Box Office

Universal's slasher film "Candyman" has topped North American box offices in its opening weekend, with a $22 million take nearly equal to its production budget, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.
Analysts said that three-day total surpassed expectations for an R-rated film opening in the Covid-19 era -- and with powerful Hurricane Ida depressing attendance in some southern states.
The film, written by Jordan Peele and with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the blood-spattered starring role, had a budget of $25 million, according to Hollywood Reporter.
Last week's box office leader, 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy," slipped to second place, at $13.2 million. The family-friendly film stars Ryan Reynolds as an Everyman bank teller who finds he is a character in a huge video game.
