'Candyman' Sequel Scores High At The Box Office

By Luke Keller
celebritypage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Peele's recreation of the classic Candyman is earning sweet earnings at the box office since the film's release on Thursday. Lead actor, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is catching up with our own Rachel Smith. Universal, MGM, and Monkeypaw's reimagination of the classic horror movie Candyman posted a theatre earning of...

MoviesMovieWeb

Candyman Hooks $22.3M Box Office Win with Weekend Debut

Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's Candyman exceeded expectations with an impressive $22.3 million box office debut. The amount was more than enough to take the supernatural slasher movie straight to number one, sending Free Guy down to number two. Peele wrote the script for Candyman while DaCosta handled directing duties, and both have been praised for their work. Peele sought to pay tribute to Clive Barker's source material and redefine the role of African Americans in horror movies.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Is Candyman Real? Is the Movie Based on a True Story?

Directed by Nia DaCosta, ‘Candyman’ is a slasher movie that is part of a popular film series of the same name. A direct sequel to the 1992 film and the fourth title in the franchise, the movie revolves around Anthony McCoy, an artist who moves into a luxurious loft with his girlfriend in Cabrini Green neighborhood, an area that used to be an infamous housing project but has been gentrified over the years.
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Just how big will ‘Candyman’ be this weekend?

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 27 – August 29. Things are looking good for fans of horror slashers, as “Candyman” (dir. Nia DaCosta) from Universal Pictures tops our racetrack odds ahead of its Friday theatrical debut. It serves as the follow-up to the original 1992 horror film of the same name, with Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”) starring as an adult version of the child who was kidnapped decades earlier by the titular villain, played once again by Tony...
MoviesMiddletown Press

Box Office: 'Candyman' Scaring Off Competition With Projected $20.7 Million

Universal and MGM’s “Candyman” is expected to slay the domestic box office in its opening weekend, with a projected gross of $20.7 million. The horror film, directed by Nia DaCosta, raked in $9.1 million from 3,569 theaters on Friday, and is expected to add another $11 million to its total by the end of the weekend. This puts “Candyman’s” debut ahead of previous industry predictions, which had the R-rated slasher film debuting to $15 million. Although concerns over the delta variant of COVID-19 are slowing down moviegoing, “Candyman” should still have a solid debut.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Candyman’ Box Office Dominates With $1.7 Million Start Thursday – Talesbuzz

Saturday AM Update: Refresh for more analysis and chart In the wake of a CinemaCon which rallied hopes that exhibition would indeed rise from the ashes of a pandemic and an industry intoxicated by streaming comes Universal/MGM/Monkeypaw’s reboot of 1990s horror IP Candyman which is bound for a $20.7M weekend opening. Not only does the debut indicate the continued appetite for moviegoing among the 18-34 bunch, which turned out at 71% here, but it’s a solid opening for a horror movie during late August, which isn’t exactly a primetime for the box office. Candyman is on a theatrical window. The movie grossed $9.1M at 3,569 locations on Friday, which includes those $1.9M Thursday previews.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Candyman’ Towers Over Box Office With Impressive $22 Million Debut

“Candyman” was summoned to the top of domestic box office charts, collecting an impressive $22.37 million from 3,569 theaters in its first three days of release. The R-rated slasher film, written by Jordan Peele and directed by “Captain Marvel 2” filmmaker Nia DaCosta, surpassed industry expectations despite fears the delta variant would keep people from going to the movies. Though multiplexes have struggled to sustain momentum as Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Hollywood has witnessed that new films available only in theaters (such as “Candyman” and last weekend’s champ “Free Guy”) have steadier ticket sales compared to tentpoles being offered simultaneously on streaming services (like “The Suicide Squad” and Hugh Jackman’s “Reminiscence”).
MoviesPosted by
94.5 KATS

‘Candyman’ Becomes First #1 Film at Box Office Directed by a Black Woman

After several weeks of dire box office results, last weekend resulted a little bit of good news for movie theaters. A film actually exceeded financial expectations for a change, with Candyman becoming the #1 film in the United States with an estimated $22.3 million in ticket sales. Those are solid numbers for an R-rated horror film released in August, particularly in the age of Covid. (The film was anticipated to earn around $15 million.) Its sales were likely boosted by some very effective trailers, good reviews, the Candyman franchise name, and the fact that popular horror filmmaker Jordan Peele was involved as writer and producer.
MoviesCollider

'Candyman' Pulls $22.4 Mllion For Impressively Scary Box Office Weekend

Nia DaCosta's Candyman keeps winning big at the box office race, despite fears of the delta variant scaring away moviegoers. After opening up strong last Friday, Candyman held the first position of the whole weekend with $22.4 million, an impressive mark for a movie that cost only $25 million to produce.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

Slasher film 'Candyman' slices way to top N.America box office

Universal's slasher film "Candyman" has topped North American box offices in its opening weekend, with a $22 million take nearly equal to its production budget, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday. Analysts said that three-day total surpassed expectations for an R-rated film opening in the Covid-19 era -- and with powerful Hurricane Ida depressing attendance in some southern states. The film, written by Jordan Peele and with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the blood-spattered starring role, had a budget of $25 million, according to Hollywood Reporter. Last week's box office leader, 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy," slipped to second place, at $13.2 million. The family-friendly film stars Ryan Reynolds as an Everyman bank teller who finds he is a character in a huge video game.
MoviesUC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Candyman’ scares its way to the top of the charts

In this column “Box Office Breakdown,” we are discussing the weekend box office results and other general news pertaining to the film industry. This weekend, there was only one new film getting a wide release: Universal Pictures’ slasher “Candyman.” The movie is a sequel/reboot of the 1992 picture with the same title. It is written and directed by young filmmaker Nia DaCosta and co-written and produced by horror magnate Jordan Peele. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Colman Domingo.
Movieswhatzup.com

Sequel to horror classic jumps to top of box office

At right, director Nia DaCosta works with actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II behind the scenes of her newest feature film, Candyman. The second feature film by Little Woods director Nia DaCosta took the No. 1 spot at the U.S. box office over the weekend. Candyman sold $22.4 million over its first three days of release.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Candyman’ director Nia DaCosta makes box office history

“Candyman” director Nia DaCosta made history this weekend when her film took the No. 1 spot at the box office, grossing $22.3 million in its opening weekend. The horror flick is a big milestone for the 31-year-old filmmaker: She’s the first black female filmmaker to achieve this feat. “Candyman” is...
Moviesmxdwn.com

The Horror of ‘Candyman’ Surprises at Box Office Grossing $22.4 Million

At first, it didn’t seem like a title that could rub shoulders with big blockbusters or films much more advertised in theaters. The new version of Candyman, the serial killer with a sharp hook for hand, emerged from the mind of novelist Clive Barker, had a budget of just $25 million and has become, upon its release, the sleeper hit of the summer season.
Moviessubstreammagazine.com

‘Candyman’ Review: No Longer A Whisper In The Classroom, This Urban Legend’s Tale Is Something To Be Spoken Loudly

Artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is searching for something. Something that all creatives do when the flowing water of ideas suddenly runs dry. Inspiration. He’s on the cusp of a big art gallery show that thirst leads the promising Chicago visual artist to Cabrini-Green. Where in the 1992 iteration of Candyman, where two towers of apartment housing stood tall. In the present day, the subsidized housing has given way to gentrification. In the surrounding area, there are upscale accommodations with wide windows, marble countertops, and sprawling stairways. Places where McCoy stays with his girlfriend and art gallery directory, Brianna (Teyonah Parris). The construction of this new phase within Chicago almost feels like a weed that’s gathering its roots and choking the past away.
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Candyman’ Movie Review – A Gripping Revival of the Classic Urban Legend

Candyman was nominated as the most highly anticipated film of 2021 by the Hollywood Critics Association, which held true in the box office. Directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a sequel to the original film from 1992. In a modern twist, the legend of Candyman is revisited many years later after the original Cabrini-Green housing projects have been gentrified.
MoviesSonoma Index Tribune

‘Candyman’ a sharp, bloody slasher remake

Horror film fans familiar with the 1992 original already know the drill — you say “Candyman” five times in a mirror and a scary dude with a meat hook jammed into his arm will appear and terrorize you — but the tale is brand new for the protagonists of this remake: a young artist named Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his curator, girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris).
MoviesSantafe New Mexican.com

'Candyman' sequel can't decide whether to scare you or make you think

The new Candyman, described by producer Jordan Peele as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror film of the same name, is, at its heart, the story of an artist who gets too deep in his own work — so deep that he gets lost. That seems to be true for the film’s protagonist, Anthony (an intense Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), an ambitious, young, Black visual artist who discovers the blood-soaked legends left over from the first film and runs with them, and for co-writer Peele.

