'Candyman' Sequel Scores High At The Box Office

Artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is searching for something. Something that all creatives do when the flowing water of ideas suddenly runs dry. Inspiration. He’s on the cusp of a big art gallery show that thirst leads the promising Chicago visual artist to Cabrini-Green. Where in the 1992 iteration of Candyman, where two towers of apartment housing stood tall. In the present day, the subsidized housing has given way to gentrification. In the surrounding area, there are upscale accommodations with wide windows, marble countertops, and sprawling stairways. Places where McCoy stays with his girlfriend and art gallery directory, Brianna (Teyonah Parris). The construction of this new phase within Chicago almost feels like a weed that’s gathering its roots and choking the past away.