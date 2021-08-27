Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Addison Rae & Tanner Buchanan Team Up For Netflix Movie 'He's All That'

By Brian Kelley, Editor
celebritypage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a fan of 90s TV and cinema, then you've likely seen She's All That. Fast forward to 2021, a new Netflix movie is turning the original on its head and it features two of Hollywood's brightest rising stars. The gender-swap remake follows the story of Padgett, a high...

celebritypage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Cameron
Person
Tanner Buchanan
Person
Addison Rae
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Addison Rae Tanner#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
TV & VideosHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'He's All That'

“He’s All That” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. Starring TikTok sensation Addison Rae, the film is a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 classic “She’s All That.” In this contemporary version, a teen influencer accepts a challenge to turn a high school misfit into prom king. Dance sequences and makeover montages ensue.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Addison Rae’s Net Worth?

Who the heck is Addison Rae? Well, if you haven’t been paying attention, she’s only the newest sensation on social media, as she was the second most followed person on TikTok in 2020. At 20 years old, the Louisiana native started posting dancing videos in 2019, but since the pandemic has shot to fame with co-signs from Mariah Carey and Kourtney Kardashian, whose son is an avid watcher of the TikToker’s possl. In addition, she’s managed to snag herself some pretty decent endorsements and sponsors during the pandemic, so it’s safe to say she made a lot of money last year. But how much exactly is her net worth?
TV & Videoshartfordcitynewstimes.com

Addison Rae: TikTok star to movie actor

Tik Tok star Addison Rae reflects on her leap from TikTok to film at the Los Angeles premiere of her debut feature, "He's All That" - a Netflix remake of 1999 hit "She's All That," starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Aug. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘He’s All That’ review: Addison Rae’s gender-swapped flop pales in comparison to the original

With YouTubers like Flula Borg, Lily Singh, and Anna Akana able to successfully parlay internet stardom into a career in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before TikTokers began following suit and branching out towards acting. The latest product of the influencer-to-actor pipeline is Addison Rae, who stars in Netflix’s gender-swapped reimagining of the 1999 rom-com classic She’s All That, which originally starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr.. While the remake moves vaguely in the direction of some interesting ideas, what you see is ultimately what you get with He’s All That, a b-list Netflix romantic comedy that tries in vain to sell Rae as an actress and banks on its audiences’ affection for the original.
Moviesdexerto.com

Addison Rae hits back at critics slamming her movie without watching it

Addison Rae has officially made her debut on the silver screen in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ — but it hasn’t exactly been met with glittering reviews, and it’s even being snubbed by people refusing to watch it. Addison Rae first rose to fame as a TikToker in 2019. Two years...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's He's All That Reviews Are Live, See What Critics Are Saying About Addison Rae's RomCom

It’s been years since She’s All That captured the hearts of millennials, and now an updated remake of the 1999 film is about to be released. In He’s All That, a teenage girl named Padgett is humiliated by her boyfriend and then sets out to avenge herself by giving a classmate the ultimate high school makeover. Directed by Mark Waters, the rom com stars TikTok star Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti.
Behind Viral Videostheplaylist.net

‘He’s All That’ Has No Idea What It Wants to Say About Influencers, Despite Starring TikTok Star Addison Rae [Review]

Adopting, and gender-flipping, the ’90s teen comedy “She’s All That” for the TikTok generation, Mark Waters’ Netflix film, “He’s All That,” starring a nascent Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, isn’t the unmitigated disaster that the initial trailer portended it to be, but that also doesn’t mean that it is any good. Treading on the hallowed grounds of “The Kissing Booth,” “Work It,” and any number of teen ‘comedies’ that Netflix spits out on a weekly basis, “He’s All That” reimagines the Freddy Prince Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook film, recasting Prince’s jock as a do-good influencer (Rae’s Padgett) and Cook’s nerdy shy-girl as an exasperated hipster (Buchanan’s Cameron). More of a collection of stitched-together scenes than a fully realized film, “He’s All That” isn’t good enough to be entertaining in its own right, but never so tragically terrible that it rises to the level of camp. Instead, Water’s film is merely bland, a boring hodgepodge of Gen-Z references and a workmanlike script that never seems to understand what it’s trying to say.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s He’s All That Review: The Addison Rae-Led Remake Is All About Like Buttons And Devoid Of Actual Heart

This past year, TikTok culture has swept teen culture in a massive and defining way. Because of this, it’s not at all surprising that it would someday inevitably clash with a coming-of-age movie. Mark Waters' He’s All That is the product of a particular time we’re living in, where being viral and simultaneously a high school student can absolutely happen and does. And sure, it’s relevant and maybe relatable to that audience, but watching teens stare at their phones and talk about how many followers they have is rarely entertaining – and this is no exception, especially when this Netflix release does so to update a ‘90s classic as endearing as She’s All That.
MakeupPosted by
Page Six

Is Addison Rae’s Item Beauty line ‘All That’?

Addison Rae is the hottest item on the internet. When the 20-year-old TikToker started showing her dance moves on the app in July 2019, she quickly racked up millions of followers. Now, LA-based influencer is branching out with her Netflix film “He’s All That,” which premiered on August 27, and...
MoviesCollider

Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti on ‘He’s All That’ and What Tanner Buchanan Did on Set to Make Everyone Laugh

With director Mark Waters He’s All That now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke with Annie Jacob and Isabella Crovetti about their reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That. During the interview they talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of He’s All That, how they shot the film in 23 days, and how long it took them to geek out with their director about Mean Girls. In addition, they talked about their favorite movies, their favorite karaoke song, the TV series they’d like to guest star on, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy