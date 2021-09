David Sparks says his heart has been torn out so many times he can hardly count. And yet for decades, families of fallen service members could count on David Sparks. He's been a chaplain at Dover Air Force Base for more than 40 years, first in uniform, then in civilian clothes, all the while bearing witness to the arrival of remains and flag-draped transfer cases and the pain of those who grieve. But his time doing that work is winding down. David Sparks, who's a Church of the Nazarene pastor, joins us now. Chaplain, thank you so much for being with us.