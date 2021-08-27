Braun Strowman ‘Rips Off’ Top AEW Star
The former WWE star Braun Strowman was released by WWE due to budget cuts. He has been dropping hints and teasing the fans about his future in the pro wrestling business. His latest tease was obvious regarding which promotion he might be signing with as the new ring name that he plans to go by once his non-compete clause is up. Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, took to Twitter to share a new message where he talked about making an Impact, a reference to Impact Wrestling, and also used the hashtag, Titan, which appears to be his new ring name. WWE ‘Emergency’ At Smackdown Revealed.wrestling-edge.com
Comments / 0