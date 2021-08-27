Cancel
M&M Bar and Cafe presented with check to help with rebuilding efforts

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE, Mont. - A check was presented to the M&M Bar and Cafe Thursday night to help with rebuilding efforts. On Facebook, 5518 designs said a check for $70,003.50 was presented to Selina for the rebuilding efforts. “We know it will take much more to bring the M&M back, but...

