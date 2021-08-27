M&M Bar and Cafe presented with check to help with rebuilding efforts

Zion Lutheran Culinary coordinator Glenn Fritzinger presents a check for $2,000 to American Hose Fire Company President Brian Connely. The donation came from proceeds from the recent ice cream social and a matching amount from Zion’s Outreach Fund. American Hose is the third Tamaqua fire company to benefit from the social at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Citizens and South Ward companies received donations in the past. With Fritzinger representing Zion’s culinary team are, front from left, Mary Ruth Taylor, Darlene Fetterman and back from left, Shelly Woodring and Dave Fetterman. With Connely representing American Hose are, front, Alexandria Fucci, and back from right, Frank Hill, Ray Swartz, Justin Schratt and Patrick Williamson.
