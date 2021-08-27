The end of summer signals shifting market trends in Denver Metro
As much as we may hate to admit, the summer is coming to end. With school back in session, Labor Day quickly approaching, and pumpkin-flavored drinks making their seasonal return, it is apparent that change is in the air. Over the course of the summer, Denver Metro’s real estate market remained one of the hottest destinations to buy and sell homes in Colorado. But how will the fall affect the market’s momentum?www.denverpost.com
