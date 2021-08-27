12 Upstate Candy Stores That Would Make Willy Wonka Smile

The pandemic forced us to press pause on many things in our lives: vacations, special occasions, family gatherings, and much more. But before Covid-19 makes us cancel another big moment this year, we think Halloween and the Halloween spirit can very much still happen with just a few tweaks. After all, the joys of Halloween lie in having fun dressing up in costumes and in traditions like telling ghost stories and going trick-or-treating. In order to make this Halloween a safe one, everyone should plan to wear masks all throughout the night, whether they are Halloween-themed or not. Beyond the masks, keep friends and family safe by maintaining the recommended social distance of 6 feet between yourself and anyone else. But how do we do that when trick-or-treating?