Kurt Busch signs with 23XI Racing for 2022

Kurt Busch will move to 23XI Racing to drive the team’s second car in 2022. Monster Energy will remain as Busch’s primary sponsor. The car will be the No. 45. “I cannot begin to express my gratitude for this opportunity,” Busch said. “Racing to win is what I live for. Helping to continue developing a new team alongside Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin, and Toyota is exactly what I want to be a part of. Winning is important to 23XI, it’s important to Monster Energy, and it’s important to me. That is our goal.”