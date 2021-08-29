More showers coming in this weekend | Central Texas Forecast

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

SHORT TERM

We've had a few scattered showers throughout the course of the afternoon with a weak disturbance from the east moving through and the daytime heating allowing for those pop-up showers, with some brief downpours possible if these showers track over a lake with the moisture pulled from the lake. We do expect to be reasonably dry tonight with lows in the mid 70s, and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s with a few scattered storms during the afternoon, especially if Hurricane Ida's field expands to allow outer banding to reach some of our eastern zones.

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, with lows near 75°. Spotty (10%) showers. Southeasterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with highs near 91°. Isolated (20%) showers/thunderstorms. Northeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with lows near 75. Northerly winds 3 to 8 mph.

LONG TERM

Once Ida gets done passing through Louisiana and well off to the east of us, we expect to start next week in the mid 90s with a few scattered showers, but high pressure will lead us to being hot and dry much of next week with triple digits possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs near 94°. Northerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 98°. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with highs near 97°. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 97°. Southeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 96°. Easterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 94°. Southeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.