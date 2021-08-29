Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

More showers coming in this weekend | Central Texas Forecast

Posted by 
KCEN
KCEN
 6 days ago

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track your forecast in real-time

SHORT TERM

We've had a few scattered showers throughout the course of the afternoon with a weak disturbance from the east moving through and the daytime heating allowing for those pop-up showers, with some brief downpours possible if these showers track over a lake with the moisture pulled from the lake. We do expect to be reasonably dry tonight with lows in the mid 70s, and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 90s with a few scattered storms during the afternoon, especially if Hurricane Ida's field expands to allow outer banding to reach some of our eastern zones.

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, with lows near 75°. Spotty (10%) showers. Southeasterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DpEm8_0bfDwFub00

Sunday: Partly sunny, with highs near 91°. Isolated (20%) showers/thunderstorms. Northeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLA9j_0bfDwFub00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIFIB_0bfDwFub00

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with lows near 75. Northerly winds 3 to 8 mph.

LONG TERM

Once Ida gets done passing through Louisiana and well off to the east of us, we expect to start next week in the mid 90s with a few scattered showers, but high pressure will lead us to being hot and dry much of next week with triple digits possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with highs near 94°. Northerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 98°. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with highs near 97°. Southerly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 97°. Southeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 96°. Easterly winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with highs near 94°. Southeasterly winds 5 to 15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lWVdh_0bfDwFub00

Comments / 0

KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Thunderstorms#Hurricane Ida#Southeasterly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Storms to start the holiday weekend, dry by Labor Day

Showers and storms track will through the area this morning but they should stay below severe thresholds. We will still need to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall. Over the last 24 hours there have been some areas that have received as much as 3″ to 5″ of rain. With more rainfall on the way as we head into Labor Day Weekend, this has prompted Flood Watches which will be in effect through midday Saturday.
Houston, TXcw39.com

7-Day Forecast: HOT Labor Day Weekend, More showers next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Widely scattered activity started up over the coastal waters early Friday morning and the trend is expected to continue through the day, pushing some storms inland as well. High temperatures for Friday afternoon will range from the mid to upper 90s for northern counties and lower to mid 90s to the south.
EnvironmentWGAL

Labor Day weekend forecast for central Pennsylvania

Some creeks and streams are still running high in central Pennsylvania thanks to Ida, but overall the Labor Day holiday weekend is looking beautiful. What a gorgeous start to the day! It's crisp and comfortable, with temperatures in the 50s. It will feel more like the end of September this...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

Isolated showers will linger into the weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Today: Rain diminishing to a few showers this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow:...
EnvironmentNECN

Sunshine, Scattered Showers in Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Clean up continues after the flooding and storm damage from the remnants of Ida Thursday morning. River levels begin to recede a bit today after several inches of rain fall in central and southern New England. Our weather has improved dramatically and there are no major issues or First Alert...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Light showers move in to start holiday weekend

Most of this week has been pretty dry as we ended August and went into September. That dry stretch of weather changes to end the week with some light scattered showers on Friday and Saturday. The showers start from late Friday morning and then continue off and on through at least Saturday morning and potentially through dinner time.
EnvironmentWLUC

Times of showers into the weekend

An upper-level trough will dig in with a few disturbances across the Great Lakes. Widespread showers will be the story to kick off Saturday morning through the afternoon. A cold front moves out on Sunday with the holiday looks good after. Then, another area of low pressure will move through on Tuesday with widespread rain.
Environmentkshb.com

Farmer’s Almanac Has Released Its Winter Weather Forecast

Those pesky Almanacs are at it again with some bone-chilling headlines about the upcoming winter. Every year, The Old Farmer’s Almanac and the Farmers’ Almanac release their forecasts for the upcoming winter season before summer is even over. Both publications claim to use a top-secret, time-tested formula to develop their...
Environmenthoiabc.com

Scattered showers heading into the weekend

Clouds will continue build this morning ahead of our next round of rain. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures cool this afternoon. Daily highs will only reach the mid 70's across the region. Rain will be possible as early as lunchtime for our westernmost counties, but most won't see rain until...
EnvironmentWHNT-TV

Fairly Nice Weekend Ahead; Few Showers Possible

The drier air sticks around through Saturday, meaning we have pleasant weather as we head into the start of the holiday weekend. Temperatures will trend up slightly as we round out the week, but the generally pleasant weather sticks with us. Moisture increases enough Sunday into Labor Day to support...
EnvironmentABC 15 News

Farmer’s Almanac Has Released Its Winter Weather Forecast

Those pesky Almanacs are at it again with some bone-chilling headlines about the upcoming winter. Every year, The Old Farmer’s Almanac and the Farmers’ Almanac release their forecasts for the upcoming winter season before summer is even over. Both publications claim to use a top-secret, time-tested formula to develop their...
Louisville, KYWave 3

FORECAST: Showers arrive on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds are on the increase tonight, keeping temperatures from dropping quite as far as they have in previous nights. Expect lows in the 60s Saturday morning with only a small shower chance to start the day with. Scattered showers will increase as we progress through the day on Saturday, with a pocket or two of briefly heavier rain by late afternoon. Cloud cover and the showers will hold down high temperatures to near 80 degrees.
Environmentwymt.com

Beautiful weather continues on Friday, showers possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day is in store across the mountains, but scattered showers and storms will be possible by the weekend. Sunshine returns in full force across the mountains on Friday. We stay dry with lower humidity sticking around. High temperatures reach the upper-70s. Into tonight, we...
EnvironmentWSMV

4WARN Forecast: A Few Weekend Showers

After a dry last several days, a few showers will return to Middle Tennessee this weekend. Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. It'll turn slightly more humid too. Count on highs in the mid-upper 80s.
EnvironmentWNEM

Clouds, returning sun, and nuisance showers this weekend

The holiday weekend is getting off to a cloudier start, but that's not necessarily a sign of how the whole weekend will go. We'll carry the stray shower chance into the overnight hours, otherwise we'll have mostly cloudy skies. That amount of sky cover will keep lows a little more uniform tonight with middle and upper 50s around the area. Nobody will be dropping to the 40s like the previous couple of nights. All-in-all, it will be a quiet night with a light southeast wind.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Week concludes dry, mild; some showers enter forecast during holiday weekend

The workweek concludes with another beautiful day today!. Highs will be comparable to yesterday’s with generally sunny skies, though some afternoon clouds will be possible. We’ll continue the nice weather on Saturday with mostly sunny skies during the morning. Some clouds are expected to move in late in the day in the mountains ahead of our next chance for some showers possible on Sunday.
Environmentabc57.com

Isolated showers today turn scattered into the start of the weekend

It will be another chilly start to the day with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s this morning. This afternoon cloud cover will increase, and a few isolated showers will move in out of the west. Isolated showers will stick around through the overnight and most of the day tomorrow. It won’t be a wash out, but off and on light rain is expected. Make sure to have the umbrella packed with you if you head out to the Marshall County Blueberry Festival. High temperatures this weekend will hold in the upper 70s. Labor Day looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. More rain chances return for the middle part of next week. High temperatures look to stay around average throughout the rest of the 10-day forecast.
EnvironmentNBC4 Columbus

Pleasant holiday weekend, few showers Saturday night

High pressure will build east and provide another pleasant early September day, with a northeast flow and sunshine, mixed with high clouds. Morning lows dipped into the comfortable upper 40s/low 50s this morning, giving us a nice break from the muggy August nights. As the high slides east, a light...

Comments / 0

Community Policy