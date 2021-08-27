Cancel
Fredericksburg, VA

Man gets extra time in Fredericksburg as the result of escape in Chesterfield

By Keith Epps
Free Lance-Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cost of two weeks of freedom continued to mount Friday for a young Washington man. Rashad E. Williams, 19, had six and a half years of time that was previously suspended following a robbery conviction in Fredericksburg reinstated Friday. Williams, who initially had 18 years to serve after being convicted of armed robberies in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County and the city, has now had more than 16 years of previously suspended time added to his active time.

fredericksburg.com

