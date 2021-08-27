Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Halsey (‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’): Will she get her second number-one album on the Billboard 200?

By Daniel Montgomery
Posted by 
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iD8Uh_0bfDuUyg00

Halsey ‘s concept album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” dropped on August 27. It’s the fourth studio album for the 26-year-old singer-songwriter, and it comes just a year-and-a-half after her previous release, 2020’s critically acclaimed “Manic.” Will this collection, inspired by her recent experience of pregnancy and childbirth, get her back to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart? It would be her second album to do so.

Her debut album “Badlands” was released in 2015 and debuted at number-two with 115,000 album units, which are calculated by combining album sales, track sales, and online streams. Her followup, 2017’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom,” launched at number-one with 106,000 units. Then came “Manic,” which missed the number-one spot, launching in the runner-up position, but it vastly outperformed her previous albums in its first week, achieving 239,000 units. She only felt short of the top spot because she was up against Eminem , whose “Music to Be Murdered By” beat her by 40,000 units .

SEE Halsey songs, ranked: Lucky 13 greatest hits so far from the outspoken, self-proclaimed ‘anti-pop star’

But Halsey ‘s album is August 27’s highest-profile new release, though OneRepublic ‘s “Human” is also launching. That’s probably why most Gold Derby users are predicting that “I Want Power” will come out on top. Check out our complete odds for the tracking week that just started today. Those predictions are now closed, and results of our predictions contest will be revealed next week after the Billboard 200 is announced.

But you can jump in now and make your predictions for who will rule the charts in the tracking week starting September 3. On that day we’ll be getting new albums from Imagine Dragons (“Mercury – Act 1”), Jhay Cortez (“Timelezz”), Little Simz (“Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”), and Iron Maiden (“Senjutsu”), so that upcoming Billboard 200 could be competitive.

PREDICT the Billboard 200 now; change them until Thursday night

Be sure to make your predictions so that artists can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next tracking week begins every Friday. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our music forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 0

GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
358
Followers
446
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Jhay Cortez
Person
Halsey
Person
Little Simz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard 200#Album Sales#Music To Be Murdered By#Studio Album#Onerepublic#Gold Derby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicSidney Herald

Halsey: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is not a girl power album

Halsey has insisted their new concept LP, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', is not a "girl power" album. The 'Without Me' singer - who prefers the pronouns she or they - has explained how people expected them to make a collection of songs full of "girlishness" because they were pregnant while making it, but from the off, they wanted to make clear that "I'm not a woman", which is why the lead single is called 'I Am Not A Woman, I'm A God'.
Beauty & FashionNewsTimes

The Story Behind Halsey's Provocative 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Cover Art (EXCLUSIVE)

“She said, ‘This is what I want to do and this is what I’m thinking,'” says Roach of Halsey. “She let me go out and create.”. Halsey had previously conveyed the meaning of the album, writing: “This is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being.”
Musicthebrag.com

Taylor Swift says she’s “blown away” by Halsey’s new album

Taylor Swift has thrown her support behind fellow pop princess Halsey following the release of their new album. Amid the release of the 26-year-old’s fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, Swift took to Twitter to gush over the new tunes, which explore Halsey’s journey through pregnancy and motherhood.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Taylor Had The Most Supportive Reaction To Halsey's New Album

Fans across the world have been really supportive of Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. However, no one has been louder about the release than the singer’s friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Days after it arrived on Friday, Aug. 27, Swift praised the record on Twitter, calling it a “brave new era” for Halsey. You need to see Taylor Swift's reaction to Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power because it was everything.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Halsey Claims They Were Snubbed By Magazines That Didn't Want a "Maternity Cover"

Halsey is getting real about challenges they faced in the industry due to trying to promote a new album while pregnant. The 26-year-old singer dropped their fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on Friday, Aug. 27. To promote it, the star told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about losing out on media opportunities while expecting their first child, Ender, who Halsey and screenwriter Alev Aydin welcomed on July 14. "There was publications that were like... You know, we were going out and trying to set up magazine covers based around the album release, and they were like, 'Yeah, but is she going to be pregnant? Because we don't want to do...
Halsey, NEDaily Nebraskan

Halsey explores themes of motherhood, femininity in symbolic new album

On Aug. 27, two-time Grammy nominee Ashley Frangipane, better known by their stage name Halsey, dropped their fourth studio album titled “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.”. According to Halsey, the album is heavily influenced by their journey of conceiving and having their new baby. The tracks on...
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ retakes number-one on Billboard 200, but where did Lorde’s ‘Solar Power’ debut?

Lorde released her new album “Solar Power” on August 20, but she didn’t end up on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the tracking week of August 20 through August 26. Instead, the top spot went to Olivia Rodrigo, who reached the pinnacle for the fifth nonconsecutive week with her debut collection “Sour.” Rodrigo shot back up to number-one from last week’s number-three position thanks to the release of “Sour’s” vinyl LP. That gave the album a 133% boost to 133,000 equivalent album units, which are calculated by combining traditional album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. Rodrigo...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Halsey Imax Experience ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ Pops $735K From Limited Global Sellouts

Never underestimate the power of the big screen, even as a marketing tool. This past weekend, the film and music industries crossed roads as Imax delivered a unique global stunt for 2x Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling pop performing artist Halsey timed to her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.  The large format exhibitor released a 50-minute visual album experience of the same title from Halsey and directed by music video filmmaker Colin Tilley, grossing a great $735K WW from select locations and limited showtimes around the globe. In one evening, If I Can’t Have Love, I...
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West Lands 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'

Plus: New albums from Halsey and Lil Tecca bow in the top 10. Kanye West lands his 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as Donda debuts atop the list with the year’s biggest week for any album: 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 2, according to MRC Data. It surpasses the year’s previous best week, when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour started with 295,000 units (on the chart dated June 5).
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Poses PREGNANT in Promotion of Debut Album ‘MONTERO’

Lil Nas X, who has announced that he is “expecting”!. The Pop provocateur lives up to his billing by posing pregnant in support of his debut album ‘Montero.’. The hotly anticipated project – which is preceded by singles ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – drops September 17 and to trumpet its arrival, Nas posted the following:
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi. RELATED: Bella Hadid hopes Vivienne Westwood will design her wedding dress ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy