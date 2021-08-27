Google parodies Jony Ive in its latest Pixel 5a 5G video

Google Pixel 5a 5G Review: A 5G Phone for Everyone?. The Pixel 5a is a smartphone from Google. With 5G, you’ll feel like you’re wearing your most worn-in, comfortable pair of shoes. It’s not glamorous, and no one will stop you to inquire about it, but once you switch it on and sync your data, you’re done fiddling with it. Although technology aficionados may be upset that there isn’t much to learn about this phone after a few minutes with it, the great majority of people will like how it blends into the background and does exactly what they need a phone to do.