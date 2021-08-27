Pokemon Go September 2021 Events

Pokemon GO’s red, white and blue Pokemon inspired by the Bald Eagle, Braviary strikes an impressive appearance that suggests it can perform well in a fight. Unfortunately for this dual Normal/Flying-type Pokemon, Braviary is outshined in battle by several other Flying-type Pokemon like Pidgeot, Honchkrow, Staraptor and more. Although Braviary has upper-level attack stats, they are still outshined by these other Pokemon. Its dual-type nature keeps it from taking super-effective damage from Fighting-type Pokemon, but it’s still susceptible to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and Pokemon. It may be able to serve a small role on a team, but it isn’t likely to take command of a battle.