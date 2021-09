These are the various other new Pokemon you will meet on your journey in Sun and Moon. Some will be common; some will be rare and require patience to catch. Upon evolving from Steenee into Tsareena, this Pokemon gains the nature and personality of high-class nobility. Only the very strongest Steenee are able to evolve into this queenly Pokemon, and it does so with the blessing of others. Then, it uses its newfound strength to protect the Bounsweet.