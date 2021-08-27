Cancel
New Orleans music venues unite to form historic NOLAxNOLA coalition in October

By OffBeat Staff
offbeat.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unprecedented coalition of New Orleans’ iconic nightclubs and music venues, in partnership with New Orleans &. Company, have proactively combined to create NOLAxNOLA, a branded series of live music events throughout the city during the dates of the now-canceled New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival from October 7 to 17. The goal of NOLAxNOLA is to keep New Orleans’ music venues, musicians and culture bearers strong and supported during this difficult time, while following.

www.offbeat.com

