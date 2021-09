Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is a hotly anticipated title due to the success of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, meaning you will probably want to get your hands on it as soon as possible. Provided you're not a backer that already has access to the game, your time will come on September 2, 2021. Before that, however, you are able to download the game in its entirety, in order to skip waiting for the download to finish.