Wenzday Makes Enthralling mau5trap Debut with ‘The One’

Doctor Neiman has returned with a big new single featuring Sister Teeth in a collabortion entiteld “Play Nice”. The track follows up his NoCopyrightSounds release in July, “Wait For Me.“ Since debuting the alias at the start of 2021, Doctor Neiman has released a rattling 5 singles and 1 EP over the course of Winter and Spring, signing on to labels like Circus Records, NoCopyrightSounds, Play Me Records, and garnering 500,000+ streams across his songs. While he's only been releasing music under this moniker for a little under a year, he's been producing music for 20 years to date. “Play Nice” is one of the most multi-faceted, melodic, and technical singles to ever to be let loose from the Doc’s studio. Sister Teeth lays out a dramatic, bewildering topline which seizes on the addictive bass-fueled beat put into action by Doctor Neiman. Tune into the single below the jump now!
Comments / 0