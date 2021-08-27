Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wenzday Makes Enthralling mau5trap Debut with ‘The One’

By Karen E
edmsauce.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking her triumphant mau5trap debut, Bay Area-born, Los Angeles-bred Wenzday delivers a sonic production for the ages. Her poem-turned-performance “The One” is available worldwide now via the deadmau5-run imprint. From her early beginnings at ICON Collective, to her timely coalescing with Dash Radio, Wenzday is a jack-of-all-trades. The multi-hyphenate cut...

www.edmsauce.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deadmau5
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mau5trap#Amalgamation#Icon Collective#Dash Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicEDMTunes

Lamorn Continues mau5trap Stream With The 2-Track Release, ‘Lonely Light’

Following up his mau5trap debut single, Lamorn returns with a 2-track composition on the label, including the singles ‘Lonely Light‘ featuring Molly Otto and ‘Ping‘. Hailed by deadmau5 as his protégé, it’s easy to see why the artist is a no-brainer to sign onto the label given the output. Kicking...
MusicStereogum

Anderson .Paak – “Fire In The Sky”

Big day for blockbusters! Obviously, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is out today, and that’s taking up a whole lot of the oxygen in the room. But there’s also a new Marvel movie out today. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is an adaptation of a ’70s-vintage Marvel character that was conceived to capitalize on the popularity of Bruce Lee. The old Shang-Chi stories has plenty of racial stereotypes, but Marvel has tried to use the new movie to push against those stereotypes. As part of that effort, they got 88rising to put together the Shang-Chi soundtrack.
Rock MusicL.A. Weekly

Caught in a Mau5trap

Caught in a Mau5trap: Deadmau5’s Mau5trap label is hosting this stellar night at the Academy, featuring Wolfgang Gartner, Grabbitz, Hvdes, Lupa, Morgin Madison, No Mana, and SVNF8. Back in January, we spoke to Gartner and he described his sound as “electro-ish bass-driven house music with an emphasis on new and...
Musicedmsauce.com

Thomas Irwin – Fighting Til The End

Electronic producer, songwriter and DJ Thomas Irwin is a rising artist on the coming up. On his latest offering, Thomas returns with an electropop summer anthem called “Fighting Till The End” featuring vocalist Scarlett and an organic approach and vibe to it thanks to the Irish fiddle riff used throughout the song. The sun-soaked single features Irwin's signature production style and an infectious melody, as well as Scarlett’s distinctive and edgy vocals take Thomas’ sound to new heights with feisty lyrics and irresistible energy. Check out the unique track after the jump now and keep Thomas Irwin on your radar!
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

H.E.R. to make movie debut in The Color Purple

H.E.R. has landed her first movie role in the adaptation of 'The Color Purple' Broadway musical. H.E.R. has landed her first movie role in the adaptation of 'The Color Purple'. The 24-year-old star is attached to star in Blitz Bazawule's forthcoming take on the Broadway musical based on Steven Spielberg's...
Musicedmsauce.com

Spiderhound Returns with Experimental Bass Single “Strangers”

Spiderhound returns to the dance scene with a brand new experimental bass track titled, “Strangers,” out now! For those not familiar with Spiderhound, the multi-genre electronic music Producer/DJ Spiderhound has been making music for nearly 30 years and has achieved the #1 one spot on various Beatport ‘new releases.’ His newest single once again highlights his raw musical talents and creativity.
Musicedmsauce.com

Mindset Flexes Creative Might in New EP “Everyone Sounds Like”

After taking the underground bass scene by storm with the 2020 release of his single “FEAR,” Mindset returns with EP Everyone Sounds Like. In addition to “FEAR,” Mindset presents four fresh tracks including a standout collaboration with tiedye ky. Out now, Everyone Sounds Like deep dives into intergalactic soundscapes with a smattering of grimy undulations and earthshaking bass.
Musicedmsauce.com

camoufly – The Giant

Earlier this year, rising musician camoufly dropped a more light-hearted and feel good project titled Apotheosis. Continuing his story, the mysterious/anonymous artist has released his new project, The Giant. The project’s artwork, title, and music all come together to represent the battle we fight every day. The vibe of the project is bouncy, atmospheric hip-hop infused chill trap that any fan of Odesza will highly resonate with. The 5-track-EP seamlessly blends all sorts of sounds together, and while he he has not been able to travel much as of late camoufly draws inspiration from sounds all over the world and incorporates them in his music. Through the combination of these worldly influences, the anonymous artist is able to design his own universe through auditory paintings of celestial soundscapes. Check out a quote from camoufly on The Giant below and stream the EP below that!
Musicedmsauce.com

Doctor Neiman – Play Nice ft. Sister Teeth

Doctor Neiman has returned with a big new single featuring Sister Teeth in a collabortion entiteld “Play Nice”. The track follows up his NoCopyrightSounds release in July, “Wait For Me.“ Since debuting the alias at the start of 2021, Doctor Neiman has released a rattling 5 singles and 1 EP over the course of Winter and Spring, signing on to labels like Circus Records, NoCopyrightSounds, Play Me Records, and garnering 500,000+ streams across his songs. While he's only been releasing music under this moniker for a little under a year, he's been producing music for 20 years to date. “Play Nice” is one of the most multi-faceted, melodic, and technical singles to ever to be let loose from the Doc’s studio. Sister Teeth lays out a dramatic, bewildering topline which seizes on the addictive bass-fueled beat put into action by Doctor Neiman. Tune into the single below the jump now!
MusicStereogum

Melody A.M. Turns 20

It was probably inevitable that ’90s mainstream music trends would eventually whiplash-pivot from grunge’s heavy guitars to dance music. The same shift happened in the latter half of the 1970s, when disco and early new wave became dominant forces, and in the late 1980s, when Madchester and acid house reigned supreme. Fittingly, however, when electronica infiltrated 1990s alternative music, the vibe was decidedly maximalist: a Jock Jams hangover driven by brawny, block rockin’ beats.
TV & Videosedmsauce.com

Xoro – Hear My Soul

Perfect Havoc, the label that delivered top charting artists Joel Corry and PS1, are at it again showcasing three breakout artists to keep an eye on in this latest single. London producer Xoro – signed to Perfect Havoc Management and who went viral on TikTok with his debut single ‘Face Mask On’ achieving over 70 million streams in over 30,000 videos – joins Berlin double act, TwoWorldsApart, and the critically acclaimed vocalist, Mathew V for the release of ‘Hear My Soul’. With lush hypnotic grooves, this single exhibits the trio’s exceptional production skills, layering a full vocal over clean, deep house beats; a sonic spectrum to get truly lost in.
MusicL.A. Weekly

Fiona Grey was Nocturnal at Lollapalooza

Fiona Grey was Nocturnal at Lollapalooza: Pop chanteuse Fiona Grey told us about her Grace Potter and the Nocturnals experience. Fiona Grey: This concert goes on the list of shows I saw that made me sure there was nothing I wanted to do more than make music. Lollapalooza was a special breeding ground for my musical inspiration. I would go every year through my teenage years. From smoking a joint with Gary Clark Jr to sneaking to the front of a Vampire Weekend main stage show by convincing the security guard I was Ezra’s girlfriend – I had so many wild and memorable moments. I ended up watching Grace Potter and The Nocturnals from the side stage. It was the “Ooh La La” era, but I really didn’t know much more about her at the time.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jenevieve Makes Her Debut With "Division"

We've had our eye on Jenevieve for a minute, and now the buzzing singer has quickly, and officially, released her debut effort. The project, titled Division, showcases the singer's unique lens through which she creates r'n'b; it's all purple and pink-ish in hue; as we seemingly get to view the world through her own rose-coloured glasses. There's a hint of glitter to the music, a retro and dreamy vibe that permeates the entire project.
Musicedmsauce.com

ASW – Dahlia EP

After months of single releases promoting his debut opus, Seattle-based artist Alex Wagner, who produces under the moniker ASW, unties one final bow to reveal his Dahlia EP in full on LA-based label Popgang Records. Dahlia takes you into a new world of sound that you’ve never felt or heard before, telling a story through moody soundscapes that blend alternative rock, psychedelia, progressive house, and more to envelop ASW’s signature sound.
MusicYour EDM

lupa Debuts on mau5trap with Gritty Techno Single, “For The Ride” [LISTEN]

Lupa makes her triumphant debut on mau5trap with her brooding new single, “For The Ride.”. The production features heavy, driving energy and bold, theatrical swells. Shifting elements come in and out of the mix at all the right moments, shaping a dark and twisted acid-tinged journey through sound. Having cut...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Anderson .Paak Shines On The Sentimental "Shang-Chi" Track "Fire In The Sky"

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues this weekend with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and just as the movie — which stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, and Tim Roth — hits theatres, its accompanying soundtrack hits streaming services as well.
Musicedm.com

Tokyo Machine Drops Remix of "Naruto: Shippuden" Theme Song: Listen

Tokyo Machine's latest remix flips a song used in one of the most iconic anime series of all-time. Released on Friday was the beloved electronic music producer's remix of "Silhouette" by Japanese rock band KANA-BOON. While the song and group are internationally renowned on their own accord, many fans of the wildly popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden may remember it as one of the show's many theme songs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy