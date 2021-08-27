Wenzday Makes Enthralling mau5trap Debut with ‘The One’

Earlier this year, rising musician camoufly dropped a more light-hearted and feel good project titled Apotheosis. Continuing his story, the mysterious/anonymous artist has released his new project, The Giant. The project’s artwork, title, and music all come together to represent the battle we fight every day. The vibe of the project is bouncy, atmospheric hip-hop infused chill trap that any fan of Odesza will highly resonate with. The 5-track-EP seamlessly blends all sorts of sounds together, and while he he has not been able to travel much as of late camoufly draws inspiration from sounds all over the world and incorporates them in his music. Through the combination of these worldly influences, the anonymous artist is able to design his own universe through auditory paintings of celestial soundscapes. Check out a quote from camoufly on The Giant below and stream the EP below that!