Staten Island, NY

Zack Martino Effortlessly Blends Electronic & Pop Punk in ‘Snow White’

By Karen E
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off his release of piano house single “Not Enough,” Staten Island’s Zack Martino returns to the Armada imprint and his roots with “Snow White” featuring Kyle Reynolds. Fusing house with splashes of Zack Martino’s punk influence, the new release is an homage to the artist’s musical past, present, and future. Widely renowned for his infectious chart-topping dance anthems, Zack Martino shines once again with this exhilarating summer romp available now on all platforms.

