COVID-19 continues to KISS off summer tours: Paul Stanley, Kid Rock’s band have virus

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

In the ongoing battle between COVID-19 and music, the deadly virus seems to have the upper hand. As concerts and sometimes entire tours are being canceled due to rising infection, hospitalization and death numbers, some prominent names have announced positive tests in their touring orbits — and even among the performers themselves. Kid Rock recently tweeted that most of his band “has f— covid” and KISS frontman Paul Stanley likewise announced he himself was infected.

