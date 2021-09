VALDESE/LENOIR — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve rapidly, both globally and locally. In keeping with the mission and values of Amorem, the quality of care provided to the patients and families served and the safety and wellbeing of staff remains the primary area of focus. Leadership with Amorem, formerly known as Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, continues to stay abreast of the latest and best practices and policies put forth by the CDC, North Carolina Health Department and other health care industry leaders.