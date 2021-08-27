Cancel
NBC2 Visual: Hurricane Ida’s storm surge potential in Louisiana

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
The National Hurricane Center is warning 10 to 15 feet of storm surge flooding is possible in parts of Louisiana as Hurricane Ida moves toward the northern Gulf coast. This is an extremely dangerous situation, and the reason why mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of the state.

Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water caused by the intense winds moving around a tropical system. Another way to think of it is to refer to the event as “salt water flooding”. This is because storm surge only accounts for flooding that is caused by water moving onshore from the ocean. It doesn’t take into account rain-driven freshwater flooding, which can make the situation even worse.

Based on the figures released in the 5 p.m. Friday advisory on the storm, the National Hurricane Center is warning storm-surge prone areas of southern Louisiana could see between 10 and 15 feet, particularly east of Morgan City, LA and west of Ocean Springs, MS. Lake Pontchartrain could see flooding rise between 4 and 7 feet with vulnerable flood-prone areas between Ocean Springs, MS to the Alabama state line also seeing 4 to 7 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcr5F_0bfDpYKX00

There are a number of things that impact how deep storm surge can be when a hurricane is moving toward shore. Slower and wider hurricanes typically produce more storm surge than faster and physically smaller storms because they have a longer reach and more time to collect and push water toward shore. Coastlines like southern Louisiana’s where rivers, estuaries, bays, harbors and concave coastlines are common tend to make surge worse because the irregularly shaped landmasses collect and trap water, making the surge depth deeper.

It’s important to remember that storm surge values are expressed as reasonable worst-case scenarios and in being from ground level. The values are designed to take into account the elevation of an area, the shape of the nearby coastline and the dynamics of the storm system. Since your options to flee a storm surge event are extraordinarily limited, storm surge values are what people should be prepared for and why evacuation zones are drawn the way they are.

Though Hurricane Ida will not be a direct threat to Southwest Florida, now is the time of year to be prepared should a system come near us. You can learn about how to get prepared by reading our free online hurricane guide here.

