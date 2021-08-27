Howard University to clear debts of juniors, seniors facing financial hardships amid COVID
WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — Howard University officials announced Friday that they will clear the debts of students facing financial hardships because of the pandemic. According to university President Wayne A.I. Frederick, this applies to juniors and seniors who have an expected family contribution of $0 and an outstanding balance for the Spring 2021 semester. He says they will receive credit to their accounts that completely eliminates their current debt.wjla.com
