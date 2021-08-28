Cancel
Fresno, CA

Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno identified

ABC30 Central Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Thursday night.

The Fresno Police Department has identified the man as 37-year-old Armando Perez Garcia.

Officers arrived and found Garcia inside a car on Kerkchoff Ave. with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

This is Fresno's 50th homicide of the year. Authorities say at this time last year, there were 26.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

