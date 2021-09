ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in 50 years., the classrooms at Holy Name High School will have students in them. “I’ve met a lot of really great alumni who have memories and experiences of what Holy Name meant to them. It’s been a really powerful testimony to have them show their support for the school,” said Mark Surrell, headmaster at Holy Name High School – A Chesterton Academy.