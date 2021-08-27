Cancel
Greenville, TX

Greenville Lions to open 2021 football season at home tonight against Tyler Chapel Hill

By David Claybourn
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 9 days ago
The Greenville Lions were supposed to open the 2020 high school football season last fall against the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs.

The two teams had to rearrange their schedules after the University Interscholastic League pushed back the starting dates for Class 6A and 5A teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions wound up playing Henderson in the opener instead.

Greenville and Chapel Hill are back on each other’s schedules and are to kick off the 2021 season at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Both teams went to the playoffs last season. The 4-5 Lions made it to the Class 5A-II playoffs for the second straight year and played state-ranked Lucas Lovejoy tough before falling 45-30.

Chapel Hill went 8-5 last season, making it to the third round of the Class 4A-I playoffs.

“They played several rounds last year,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “They’re a solid team. They’re got a lot of good players. It’s going to be a good test.”

Chapel Hill is ranked No. 12 in 4A-I in “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”

“They’ve got a lot of speed,” said Duke. “They throw the ball really well, quick passes and screens.”

The Lion defense limited 6A Lakeview Centennial to only 90 total yards in last week’s scrimmage. The Patriots’ two quarterbacks went only 3-of-15 passing for nine yards.

The Lions managed 183 total yards. Joe Galay, who has moved up to starting quarterback following the graduation of Brandon Stephens was 8-of-18 passing for 64 yards.

Hue Pitts ran a yard for a touchdown for the only score in the scrimmage. The Lions were working on their overtime offense in that portion of the scrimmage with the ball placed on the 25-yard of the Patriots.

The overtime rules have changed for college and high school football teams. After the first touchdown in the overtime teams can elect to kick an extra point or go for the two-point conversions. Teams have to go for two points after a touchdown in the second overtime. The third overtime and any other overtime are played as two-point conversions on the opposing team’s 3-yard line.

