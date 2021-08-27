Opinion: Carbon pricing bill can reduce greenhouse gas emissions
The issue of how to deal with climate changes due to human emissions has brought about numerous attempts to offer strategies. It’s difficult to imagine how the entire planet can work together to tackle an enormously difficult problem. Looking at public opinion here in the U.S., one can see a spectrum of ideas to combat global warming ranging from doing nothing (hoping that we can just adapt) to imposing harsh regulations to be imposed immediately by the federal regulatory agencies (such as the Green New Deal).www.gainesvilletimes.com
