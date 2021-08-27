Column: The magic of music no matter its delivery method

For an independent rock band in 2021, Dirty Honey has more going for them than anyone will ever understand… but it’s fitting for such a dedicated and dynamic group. At the start of most live shows, the lights dim, but if it’s an authentic rock and roll event, the stage quickly lights back up with the ferocious tenacity that only few bands have truly mastered. The swell of instrumentation battles with the roaring, cheering, and clapping of fans – often spanning generations. There are crowds rushing the stage, thundering down toward the barricade in hope of being within spitting distance (usually not literally) of those preparing to tear the roof off the venue (again, usually not literally). Audience lights, which in 2021 range from iPhone flashlights to Bic lighters, shoot into the hazy, adrenaline filled air. All of these sights and sounds battle for dominance, but never seems to beat out the thrill and elation that surges when the first cymbal crashes or initial chord rings out.