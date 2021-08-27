Column: The magic of music no matter its delivery method
When a band comes out with new music these days, they often release a record. As in one you can play on a record player. Sometimes multiple colors of vinyl are for sale. I’m cassette tape old and have never owned a record. I remember rewinding tapes, both in the machine and manually with a finger. The first ones I owned were Mariah Carey’s “Daydream,” released in 1995, and Boyz II Men’s “II,” released the previous year. When you’re a tween girl in the 1990s, R&B ranks high on the listening list — never mind that most of the songs are about relationships and I hadn’t had even my first one.www.gainesvilletimes.com
Comments / 0