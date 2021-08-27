Muir Woods National Monument shares corrected history of park

It’s hard to believe that it has been five years since Maine’s first national monument — Katahdin Woods and Waters — was signed into being. On Aug. 24, 2016, following many years of hard work, an incredible 87,500 acres of northern forest landscape became permanently protected. The land is a woven quilt of mountains, bogs, ponds, streams, and rivers. Nestled up against the eastern side of another of Maine’s most beloved treasures—Baxter State Park—the lands of Katahdin Woods and Waters, combined with the park and other conservations lands, makes up a massive area that protects an immensity of trees and other plants as well as birds, mammals, snakes, amphibians, fish, insects, and other wildlife. As if that were not amazing enough, the forests that are part of the landscape here are cleansing the atmosphere of climate-changing carbon and locking it into long-term storage while pumping out the oxygen that keeps us all alive.