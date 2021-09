Bonds at this time may be one of the most unloved of all asset categories. While U.S. stock indexes have been moving steadily (and sometimes rapidly) upwards since last summer, bonds have plodded along providing little return or yield so far this year. The Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Bond index, which incorporates the returns of investment grade bonds, is close to flat for the year. Not only have bond index returns been disappointing, they may continue to be lackluster for the immediate future.