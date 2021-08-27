Cancel
Immigration

Afghans to stay on base until relocation determined

Daily Gate City
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pentagon says refugees from Afghanistan that are now in the U.S. will remain at military bases until their relocations are determined. (Aug. 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ae3247602eb4401aa3402d6722486ff1.

Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Afghan evacuee detained after screening at US base in Germany

An Afghan man who was evacuated from the war-torn country to Germany has been detained after he was flagged during a security screening, America’s top military commander in Europe said Thursday. Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, the head of US European Command, told reporters during a phone briefing at the...
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones, bullets: What US-supplied arms mean for the Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early Tuesday, they did so on U.S.-supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.' last redoubt in Afghanistan.
MilitaryTelegraph

Taliban pledges to restore sabotaged US military equipment

Taliban fighters said the US had “no right” to sabotage military equipment abandoned at Kabul airport and claimed they would restore many of the vehicles and aircraft to working order. But Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said he was “not sure I would worry too much about the Taliban maintaining...
ImmigrationPosted by
Shore News Network

US General Speculates That ‘Vast Majority’ Of Afghans Transported To Military Sites Are Refugees, Not Visa Holders

A top U.S. general speculated on Friday that a “vast majority” of Afghans temporarily staying at American military sites are refugees, not applicants for a special immigrant visa program. U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said during a press conference he suspects a majority...
Military13newsnow.com

Military bases in US welcome more than 25,000 Afghan evacuees

WASHINGTON — Eight U.S. military bases, including three in Virginia, are open and accepting evacuees from Afghanistan. More than 25,000 Afghans have arrived state-side so far. They are a mix of Special Immigrant Visa applicants and asylum-seekers, many of whom completed initial security checks in the Middle East or Europe...
MilitaryNew York Post

Taliban throws victory parade with US military equipment

The Taliban are now brazenly showing off the US military equipment — including Black Hawk helicopters, dozens of armored vehicles and weapons — abandoned by US troops amid President Biden’s chaotic final exit from Afghanistan. Islamist fighters staged victory parades Wednesday in Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second-biggest city, as they showed off...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryDaily Gate City

Top US general thanks troops at base in Germany

The top U.S. military general has thanked members of the 10th Mountain Division for their service in Afghanistan during the evacuation of Americans, Afghans and others over the past several weeks. (Sept. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
ImmigrationWashington Times

Military officials expect 50,000 Afghan refugees to come to the U.S.

More than 25,000 Afghans who fled Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban are at military bases in the United States and senior U.S. officials expect to double that number before the mission is complete. On Friday, Air Force Gen. Glenn VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, said...
MilitaryCaledonian Record-News

The Latest: US building 'small cities' at bases for Afghans

WASHINGTON — U.S. military bases housing Afghanistan evacuees are building their own city-type leadership organizations to deal with sanitation, food and other challenges as the numbers of Afghans coming into the U.S. grows. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, who heads U.S. Northern Command, said there were more than 25,000 Afghan...
Aerospace & DefenseNavy Times

U.S. bases prepared to process up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees

Eight bases are open and accepting evacuees from Afghanistan, the head of U.S. Northern Command told reporters on Friday, working toward a capacity of 50,000 people. So far, 25,600 Afghans have arrived stateside, according to Air Force Gen. Glenn VanHerck, a mix of special immigrant visa applicants and asylum seekers, many of whom completed initial security checks in the Middle East or Europe before arriving stateside.

