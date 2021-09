BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner isn’t the only Revolution player set to leave the team for next month’s World Cup Qualifiers. Midfielder Tajon Buchanan will also be participating, after being called in to the Canada Men’s National Team on Thursday. The two Revolution stars will go against each other on Sept. 5, when the United States hosts Canada in the final round of Concacaf qualifying action. Buchanan will also play for Canada against Honduras on Sept. 2 and against El Salvador on Sept. 8. Buchanan, 22, has earned all nine of his senior caps in 2021 as he receives his third call up to...