Los Angeles, CA

Deejay Clifton brings an all-vinyl soul & funk set to final Grand Park Sunday Sessions

grimygoods.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating all the pleasures of soul, funk and disco — Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions is hotter than ever with our favorite Los Angeles DJ taking the reigns this Sunday, Aug. 29: Deejay Clifton! Known for his all-vinyl sets and laying down some epic rare cuts — Deejay Clifton will be keeping’ those turntables ripe for all your old school dancing pleasure. Joining Deejay Clifton will be Liz O., Riley More and Loopdropkid. Hosted by KG Superstar, the summer’s final Sunday Sessions will honor the sounds that served as a precursor to house and dance music with a day dedicated to northern soul, funk and disco. The artist line-up was curated DJ Maurice de la Falaise.

www.grimygoods.com

#Grand Park#Dance Music#Northern Soul#Covid
