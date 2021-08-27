Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Aftermath Of Man Whose Rental Car Was Repossessed By Avis

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some of you may have read the plight last week of Tarikh Campbell, the Teaneck New Jersey native who had rented an Avis rental car while visiting family back home. A graduate of MIT and instructor at Harvard, he walked out of his childhood home on August 14 and discovered the 2020 Toyota Camry he was renting from Avis at EWR was missing. That was the beginning of a bizarre story that Campbell shared on Twitter:

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 25

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

133K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rental Car#Car Theft#Mit#Harvard#Twitter#Tarikhcampbell#Ezpass#Lyft#Usa Today#Yahoo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Newark, NJPosted by
thedrive

Avis Apologizes for Mistakenly Repossessing Car While Renter Still Had It

He's since been offered a future credit. When Tarikh Campbell traveled to New Jersey to see his family nearly two weeks ago, he didn't expect his rental car to go missing. His plane touched down at the Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, August 13, and he rented a 2020 Toyota Camry that would soon be the cause of multiple headaches and hours of phone calls with Avis and local law enforcement.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Rental Camry Goes Missing; Renter Concludes Avis Repossessed Car, Starts Viral Twitter Thread

Discovering your car has disappeared is never a good feeling, but it's especially bad when it's a rental and you need it to get to the airport. That's what happened to one renter in New Jersey, but after viewing security camera footage and doing some online tracking, he concluded it was Avis itself that simply took the car back early, for no good reason that he could find. Twitter backed him up.
Portland, TNLebanon Democrat

Portland man charged in rental scam

A Portland man was arrested on Aug.13 on charges of theft through a rental scam he allegedly conducted with prospective clients. Khristopher Shane Belt, 37, of 131 Donoho Drive, was arrested and charged with theft of less than $1,000, stemming from the third of three incidents connected to the scam.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Avis Stole a Mans Rental Car Back for No Reason

Renting a car is a pretty standard experience for most people. Usually, you show up, pick up the car, then drop it off again when you leave. Sure, there’s a wilder side to it, but those are usually edge-case scenarios. However, Tarikh Campbell certainly saw the wilder side of it when Avis literally stole his rental car. In doing so, Avis set off a storm of negative PR after Campbell took to Twitter to discuss the incident. The worst part? As far as I can tell, the rental company has literally zero justification for doing so.
Public SafetyCarscoops

Man Claims Toyota Camry Rental Stolen Back By Company That Rented It To Him

A man visiting his family home in New Jersey claims his rental car was repossessed by the agency that lent it to him with no warning or cause. NorthJersey reports that Tarikh Campbell walked out of his house at 10:30 p.m. on the night of August 14 to discover that his rental car, a 2020 Toyota Camry, was missing. Unclear as to what had happened, all he knew was the car was taken from the driveway of his parents’ house with no warning.
Microsofttucson.com

How Twitter Became the Unlikely Hero in a Rental Car Fiasco

You've seen a friend angry-tweeting at an airline because a hurricane caused a flight delay, a futile attempt. But one Avis customer turned to Twitter after days of frustration and a bogus rental car bill — all because he said Avis “stole” his rental car — and it worked. Tarikh...
Buying Carsyourmileagemayvary.net

I Hate When People Do This To A Rental Car

The concept of a rental car is pretty amazing when you think about it. By providing a credit card and drivers license, a company lets you borrow a vehicle that costs anywhere from $15,000 to $40,000 or more. All you need to do is promise that you’ll return it. What...
TravelPosted by
thedrive

What’s Your Wildest Rental Car Experience?

Great upgrades, breakdowns, strange occurrences, repossessions...let's hear your stories. A couple of weeks ago, Tarikh Campbell traveled to New Jersey to visit family and rented a 2020 Toyota Camry from Avis. Sometime that evening, it was mysteriously towed away and returned to the airport; Campbell was baffled to find it missing. A nightmare of phone calls and investigations followed, and Avis ultimately released Campbell from blame and apologized earlier this week.
TravelTravelPulse

Running on Empty: Car Rentals In Dire Shortage

A wise, simple statement from an industry expert who raised flags to TravelPulse Canada last month about the car rental market. Stuart MacDonald, founder of Expedia.ca and now an industry consultant, first told us how severe the impact the pandemic was having on the rental car market, one that as we all started talking about pent-up demand, possibly overlooked.
Lower Township, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminals to offer car rentals

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Passengers on the Cape May-Lewes Ferry will soon be able to rent cars upon arriving at their destinations. Avis and Budget rental offices will open at both ferry terminals, in Lower Township and Lewes, Delaware, beginning Monday, the ferry announced Thursday. “We’re excited to be able to...
Carsgoworldtravel.com

Sixt: Car Rental

It isn’t always easy to find the perfect rental car for your travel needs. With Sixt car rental service, you can breathe easy knowing that they have an enormous selection of cars all over. Whether you are looking for an SUV for a family vacation, a pick-up truck for a cross-country move or just a small vehicle to get around a new city, SIXT has you covered. At responsible rates and with reliable service, there is no better car rental service.
Pensacola, FLnews4sanantonio.com

Multiple rental cars catch fire at the Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — Multiple rental cars caught fire at the Pensacola International Airport Saturday. Police told Channel 3 news the fire happened around 1 p.m. in a rental car cleaning facility on the north end of the property. Airport Spokesperson Lewis Garvin tells Channel 3 the fire, believed to...
Hawaii Statematadornetwork.com

The 10 most expensive cities for airport car rentals in the US

Rental cars have been hard to come by this summer as the US experienced a shortage. And with a low supply and a very high demand, the prices of car rentals have skyrocketed. CheapCarRental, a website that allows prospective renters to compare prices between car rental companies, has noted that “rental car rates across the United States are, on average, about 50% higher now than last year, looking at rates from August 2020. In certain cities, including Minneapolis, Seattle and Boston, average rates have doubled year over year.”
California Stateyourcentralvalley.com

Woman drives off cliff in California after stranger mistakenly opens car door

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A woman drove off a cliff in California after a “random person” mistakenly opened her car door, police said. The woman was sitting in her parked car in the Walton Lighthouse parking lot in Santa Cruz. Police said she was “spooked” when someone opened her door, causing her to accelerate off the cliff.
California StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

California Man Tackles 350-Pound Bear, Punches It In The Face To Rescue His Dog

Would you rather fist fight a bear or wrestle an alligator?. Because in the past couple weeks, that’s exactly what two dog owners had to do to save their pups. In Florida, we saw a 74-year-old man dive into a pond after his young pup was snatched by a gator. He managed to pry the gator’s jaws open and get the pup to safety, but his hands got pretty chewed up in the process. And now, we have a California man who went toe-to-toe with a bear to rescue his pup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy