Fall is practically upon us, and that means the rut isn’t far off. For most of America’s big-game species, this means males fighting over females in sometimes brutal battles. And no animals fight quite like bighorn sheep do. Earlier this week, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Jerry Neal captured footage of an epic brawl between several Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep rams. The agency posted the video on Facebook, noting that “wildlife is wild”—something you’d think no one should need to be alerted to, except that year after year some people try to get too close to rutting big game with their cameras.