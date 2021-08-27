Metroid Dread Trailer Shows Off a Mysterious New Villain, Kraid, Abilities, and More

Nintendo released some new information this morning about along with a brand new trailer showing off a bit more of the game. The company released a brand new report going over some of Samus' new abilities within the game, as you're going to be doing a LOT more than blasting and rolling around for this return to the classic gameplay mode. The dev team also reveals some of the new characters standing in her path as we get a glimpse at the remains of the Chozo civilization as well as many of the creatures that she'll encounter both on the planet and in space. As you might suspect, nothing is as it seems. You can enjoy the trailer below as we have a list of the new moves from the team. Metroid Dread is set to be released on October 8th for Nintendo Switch.