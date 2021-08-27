Cancel
PET PATROL: Edge Is Missing!

By Heart of the Rockies Radio
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! Edge is missing!. We need your help to find Edge. He is described as a one-year-old black Pitbull with white markings on his chest that may resemble a flying squirrel. He’s approximately 100 lbs. His owners say that while Edge may look big and scary, he is a very, very sweet pup.

