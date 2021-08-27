PET PATROL: Edge Is Missing!

Ruby is a two-year old brown and white spayed Siberian Husky that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on July 26 with wounds on her thigh. She had concerned eyes as she was not sure of her surroundings. The center’s medical team gave her care to help heal her wounds. As time passed, Ruby became more relaxed and welcoming to staff and volunteers. She is easy to leash and walks well on leash. During her play yard time, she was tolerant being around other dogs. Although she didn’t engage in a push and pull play style, she allowed other dogs to come near her and gave them good greetings. She loves to seek her handlers attention as well. Ruby will do well in a home with middle school-aged children and calm dogs. Make an appointment to meet Ruby at the center by using the flowing link to schedule an visit: https://linktr.ee/; https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/