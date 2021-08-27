Oliver, Jesse

Jesse Oliver, 88, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at his home. He was born July 4, 1933 to the late Eddie and Verner Mae Oliver in Tremont. Jessie moved to Zion, IL at the age of 16 and a few years later began his truck driving career with LeRoy Davis Trucking where he would stay until he retired in 1987. He loved to "trade" anything, going to auctions and drinking coffee with his friends at Dulaney's Store. He was 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. Funeral services were held privately for family only. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda Oliver of Fulton, 2 daughters; Elizabeth (Alan) Upton of Tupelo, and Debbie (Glen) Johnson of Holly Pond, AL, 1 son; Jerry (Gail) Waddle of Winthrop Harbor, IL, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Eddie Oliver, brother; William Henry Oliver, sister; Martha Ranier, step daughter; Dianne Blaylock, and step son; Tracy Blaylock. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.