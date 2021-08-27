Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kivrak Joins The Ranks of Purple Fly Label With Groovy Vocal House Release “Chains”

freshmusicfreaks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkish producer Kivrak makes a stunning debut on Purple Fly with his release “Chains,” a driving vocal house gem that is as unique as the label itself. Opening with groovy melodies and soulful vocals, the track rides on deep, rolling basslines that add a welcome layer of melancholy complexity. Just as Purple Fly is breaking ground as the world’s first NFT-fueled record label, Kivrak is an artist making waves in the electronic world; his music has garnered support from the likes of Nicky Romero, Armin van Buuren, Showtek, and more, including various radio stations around the globe.

freshmusicfreaks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armin Van Buuren
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Laidback Luke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Groovy#Record Label#Turkish#Showtek#Nft#Kivrak Purple Fly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicrekkerd.org

Audentity Records releases Vocal Megapack 12 sample library

Audentity Records has released the 12th installment of the Vocal Megapack series of sample packs, bringing a fresh collection of vocals from talented vocalists. The quality of the vocals gave us so much inspiration that we are proud to deliver one of the best in this series. Vocal Megapack 12 explores many interesting genres are included; from Pop, Indie, Tropical, Slap House and others.
MusicantiMUSIC

Black Label Society Release 'Set You Free' Video and Announce Album

Black Label Society have released a video for their new single "Set You Free", which is the first single from their forthcoming 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc." The new record will released in multiple formats on November 26th, including digitally, on CD and vinyl plus a deluxe edition that includes vinyl, CD longbox, cassette and more.
Musicrekkerd.org

Rast Sound releases Inca Spirit Vocals 2 sample library (Kontakt & Wav)

Rast Sound has announced the release of Inca Spirit Vocals 2, a sample library with vocals from South America. Nacho’s journey to Amazonas where he worked with local tribes and their traditions turned into playable phrases, performances, patterns and further ritualistic sounds. Version 2 of the sample library in Kontakt...
MusicStamford Advocate

Kanye West Claims Label Released 'Donda' Without His Approval

In an Instagram post on Sunday — just hours after the long-anticipated “Donda” was released around 8 a.m. — West wrote: “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.”. More from Variety. Representatives for Universal had no comment on the...
Musicedmidentity.com

Armin van Buuren Releases ‘A State Of Trance FOREVER’

The first edition of the A State Of Trance FOREVER series is packed with a range of euphoric melodies from Armin van Buuren and other beloved artists. There is no doubt Armin van Buuren knows how to continue to be occupied by grinding out new tunes in the studio. The absence of live shows during the pandemic did not slow down the Dutch artist but rather inspired him even more. This has led to a number of fantastic releases surfacing already this year, and now this legendary has set his sights on gifting the community with his latest release – a collaborative album dubbed A State Of Trance FOREVER.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 3, September 2021:. » Tungevaag, Bassjackers – Written in the stars. » Franky Wah & Carl Cox – We Are One. »...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Anderson .Paak Shares New Song ‘Fire in The Sky’: Listen

It’s a big music day today not because of the amount of releases but because one of the biggest albums of the year dropped : Drake’s Certified Lover Boy. However, it’s always our duty at HHNM to bring you the freshest from across the board so nothing essential goes under the radar. We have a new song from the one and only Anderson .Paak today called ‘Fire in The Sky’ which appears on the soundtrack to the Marvel film, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.
MusicStereogum

Melody A.M. Turns 20

It was probably inevitable that ’90s mainstream music trends would eventually whiplash-pivot from grunge’s heavy guitars to dance music. The same shift happened in the latter half of the 1970s, when disco and early new wave became dominant forces, and in the late 1980s, when Madchester and acid house reigned supreme. Fittingly, however, when electronica infiltrated 1990s alternative music, the vibe was decidedly maximalist: a Jock Jams hangover driven by brawny, block rockin’ beats.
MusicYour EDM

Lady Gaga Unleashes Electrifying ‘Dawn of Chromatica’ Remix Album [LISTEN]

Just for the occasion, Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album is completely reimagined via 14 brand new remixes that exhibit fierce innovation. The dance-infused remix album is playful and theatrical, matching the energy of Chromatica from various fresh perspectives. Featuring the visionary work of LSDXOXO, Coucou Chloe, Arca, Rina Sawayama &...
Theater & Danceedmidentity.com

Chris Lake Had House Music Lovers Moving and Grooving at The Shrine

Chris Lake wowed Los Angeles yet again with a two-night run of shows at The Shrine featuring new music, old classics, and pure house bliss. Chris Lake has truly become an unwavering staple in the house music scene with countless smash singles and stunning sets. He’s more than built a name for himself and his projects over the past two decades. Beyond his own releases, his global fanbase has grown to love his imprint Black Book Records and his collaborative project Anti Up with friend and fellow producer Chris Lorenzo as well. While Chris Lake was sidelined last year due to the pandemic like many others in the scene, he’s surged back in style this year.
Musicedmidentity.com

Rezz Drops First Single Off New Album ‘Spiral’

Rezz teams up with Deathpact on the new tune “Chemical Bond” – the first single off her fourth album Spiral that’s due out this fall. Rezz is truly an unstoppable force in the dance music scene. She’s the reigning unproblematic queen who continues to slay souls with her haunting tunes and insane set productions. This year alone, Rezz has released a series of divine singles including “Sacrificial” featuring PVRIS, “Taste of You” featuring Dove Cameron, and “Hypocurrency“ with the legendary deadmau5. This week she further added steps to her path of domination by playing two sold-out shows at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and recently announced that her fourth studio album Spiral is due in the fall via Rezz Music and RCA Records.
MusicYour EDM

LP Giobbi & HANA Join Forces on Hypnotizing Single for Spotify, “Close Your Eyes” [LISTEN]

LP Giobbi and HANA have unleashed an intoxicating new single together, “Close Your Eyes,” out now via Insomniac Records. House music powerhouse LP Giobbi connects with fast-emerging songstress HANA on this stunning collab, as their distinct styles play off each other beautifully. Persistent piano strikes lead the production, backed by a smooth, four on the floor groove and a touch of acid. HANA’s vocals melt into the melodic wonderland with hypnotizing appeal, making for an immersive listening experience.
UEFAedmidentity.com

Martin Garrix is “Lovin’ Every Minute” of His Return to Live Events

Electronic music champion Martin Garrix is back and on a quest to dominate festival lineups and music charts after a year of no shows. Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix made a highly anticipated return to live events following a series of livestreams over the past year due to the ongoing pandemic. Over the weekend, Garrix gave a last-minute headlining performance at Austria’s Electric Love and closed it out at the STMPD RCRDS stage at the UK’s renowned festival Creamfields.
Musicedm.com

Tokyo Machine Drops Remix of "Naruto: Shippuden" Theme Song: Listen

Tokyo Machine's latest remix flips a song used in one of the most iconic anime series of all-time. Released on Friday was the beloved electronic music producer's remix of "Silhouette" by Japanese rock band KANA-BOON. While the song and group are internationally renowned on their own accord, many fans of the wildly popular anime series Naruto: Shippuden may remember it as one of the show's many theme songs.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Drake releases sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Drake has released his sixth studio album on Friday titled Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track project is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer. Jay-Z makes a guest appearance on song "Love All." Other collaborative songs include "Girls...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Marble Eyes Drops First Single Off Upcoming Album “Return to the Roses”

While the pandemic seemed to bring most of the world to a standstill, it was the catalyst to create a burst of positive energy and birth the larger than life “rock & roll for the soul” supergroup, Marble Eyes. Composed of nationally touring artists Eric Gould (Pink Talking Fish), Adrian Tramontano (Kung Fu), Mike Carter (The Indobox), and Max Chase (Amulus), the group proudly releases their first single “Tollbooth” via Color Red on August 26th as part of their debut record ‘Return to The Roses’ that will be available world-wide on October 21st.
Internetallkpop.com

PURPLE KISS officially joins Weverse

PURPLE KISS has now officially joined the Weverse platform. Weverse is an app created by Hybe Corporation. It allows the posting of multimedia content and another way for artists and fans to communicate with each other. PURPLE KISS will be able to reach their fans much more strongly through joining!
MLBchatsports.com

Label Won't Let Me Release New Song

Megan Thee Stallion claims her own record label is trying like hell to block the release of her newest song ... and she's running to a court for help. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Meg claims her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its honcho, former MLB star Carl Crawford, are doing everything they can to stop her from putting out a new song with BTS.
New York City, NYEDMTunes

Time Warp Announces Lineup for NYC Return

Incoming! Two days of insane music coming to NYC on November 19th and 20th of this year. A few weeks ago, Time Warp announced that it’s returning to the Big Apple for a spectacular weekend. And now, we have some more details of all the underground heroes that will be coming in from all over the world to play.

Comments / 0

Community Policy