Kivrak Joins The Ranks of Purple Fly Label With Groovy Vocal House Release “Chains”

The first edition of the A State Of Trance FOREVER series is packed with a range of euphoric melodies from Armin van Buuren and other beloved artists. There is no doubt Armin van Buuren knows how to continue to be occupied by grinding out new tunes in the studio. The absence of live shows during the pandemic did not slow down the Dutch artist but rather inspired him even more. This has led to a number of fantastic releases surfacing already this year, and now this legendary has set his sights on gifting the community with his latest release – a collaborative album dubbed A State Of Trance FOREVER.