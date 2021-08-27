Kivrak Joins The Ranks of Purple Fly Label With Groovy Vocal House Release “Chains”
Turkish producer Kivrak makes a stunning debut on Purple Fly with his release “Chains,” a driving vocal house gem that is as unique as the label itself. Opening with groovy melodies and soulful vocals, the track rides on deep, rolling basslines that add a welcome layer of melancholy complexity. Just as Purple Fly is breaking ground as the world’s first NFT-fueled record label, Kivrak is an artist making waves in the electronic world; his music has garnered support from the likes of Nicky Romero, Armin van Buuren, Showtek, and more, including various radio stations around the globe.freshmusicfreaks.com
