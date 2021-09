News flash: the unvaccinated weren’t waiting for the FDA for approval to get their shots; the mandate crowd were. As with any drug, health food or exercise regimen, people weigh the risk/reward benefits to make an informed decision. There is an especially acute pressure on parents to make the decision for their child. As usual, those who have recovered from the virus are excluded from consideration even though their immunity is more enduring than the vaccinated who are seeing their antibody levels fade, thereby needing booster shots. I know of nobody who was holding out for the “experimental” label to be replaced with “approved.” Australia and New Zealand are finding out what the loss of the ability to choose looks like; it’s not pretty.