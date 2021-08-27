Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Booneville, MS

Long, George Ellis

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Ellis Long (86) passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. He served in the National Guard. He enjoyed mowing his grass and listening to gospel music on The Eagle radio station. He was a retired truck driver. Graveside services are 2 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Booneville Cemetery with Bro. Chuck Boxx and Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. George is survived by his children, Larry George (Janie), Debbie Gillentine and Ellis Long (Angie); his sisters-in-law, JoAnn Long and Quay Wiginton; his grandchildren, Desi Clark, Sabrina England, Paige Gillentine, Josh George (Shelly), Brittany Long, Brandi Rakestraw (Thomas), Amy Butler and Tammy Urness; his beloved niece, Carolyn Miller; his great neighbors, Diane Davis and Harold & Liz Beasley; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Long; his wife, Evelyn Wiginton Long; his brothers, Howard Long, Jack Long and Horace Long and his sister, Martha Miller. Pallbearers are; James Earl Davis, Billy West, Harold Beasley, Trent Moore, Ray Harden, Tommy Sanders, Thomas Rakestraw, Eddy Holley and Billy Morgan. His grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Booneville, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh George
Person
Billy West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Crestwood Baptist Church#The National Guard#Eagle#Harold Liz Beasley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
FIFAPosted by
CNN

Brazil vs. Argentina World Cup Qualifier suspended

(CNN) — The World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was suspended minutes after kick-off at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil after Brazilian health officials came onto the pitch and escorted multiple Argentinian soccer players away. "Due to the decision of the game's referee, the match organized by...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Elite Guinea army unit says it has toppled president

CONAKRY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Special forces soldiers appeared on Sunday to have ousted Guinea's long-serving president, telling the nation they had dissolved its government and constitution and closed its land and air borders. As the United Nations condemned any takeover by force and the West African region's economic bloc...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy