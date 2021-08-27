Long, George Ellis

George Ellis Long (86) passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church. He served in the National Guard. He enjoyed mowing his grass and listening to gospel music on The Eagle radio station. He was a retired truck driver. Graveside services are 2 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Booneville Cemetery with Bro. Chuck Boxx and Bro. Jackie Spencer officiating. George is survived by his children, Larry George (Janie), Debbie Gillentine and Ellis Long (Angie); his sisters-in-law, JoAnn Long and Quay Wiginton; his grandchildren, Desi Clark, Sabrina England, Paige Gillentine, Josh George (Shelly), Brittany Long, Brandi Rakestraw (Thomas), Amy Butler and Tammy Urness; his beloved niece, Carolyn Miller; his great neighbors, Diane Davis and Harold & Liz Beasley; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Long; his wife, Evelyn Wiginton Long; his brothers, Howard Long, Jack Long and Horace Long and his sister, Martha Miller. Pallbearers are; James Earl Davis, Billy West, Harold Beasley, Trent Moore, Ray Harden, Tommy Sanders, Thomas Rakestraw, Eddy Holley and Billy Morgan. His grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.