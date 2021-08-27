Lipford, Dennis Wayne

Dennis Wayne Lipford passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, in Ripley, Mississippi, at the age of 40. He was born November 6, 1980, in Petersburg, Virginia. Dennis worked as a carpenter with his very good friend, Jack Williams, and he could build and repair anything he tried. He loved his church family at Mt. View Baptist Church where he ran the sound system. He also enjoyed fishing and running his hunting dogs and enjoyed time outdoors with his hunting friends and family. He loved his girls, Lexie, Addie, and Millie, and enjoyed spending time with them. His Sunday after church passion was cooking on the grill and sharing with extended family. Dennis had a big contagious laugh and made everyone around him feel good. He was loved by all who knew him. Visitation will be Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 12:00 until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. View Baptist Church. Bro. Randy Hurt (his pastor, uncle, and friend) will be officiating. Burial will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, Mississippi. Dennis is survived by his wife: Melissa Hurt Lipford; his two daughters: Alexis Lipford Childs (Jake) of Booneville, Mississippi, and Addison Lipford of Ripley, Mississippi; his granddaughter: Millie Mae Childs. He is also survived by his mother: Brenda Lipford Blake (Dennis Blake) of Virginia: four brothers: Michael Lipford (Angie) of Bells, Tennessee, Danny Lipford, Timothy Lipford, and Brendan Lipford, all of Virginia. In addition, Dennis is survived by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ronnie and Deborah Hurt; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Marty and Christy Hurt; nephew and nieces: Hayden, Hana, and Hadley Hurt. He was preceded in death by his son: Craig Lipford; his father: Dennis Lipford. Pallbearers will be Jake Childs, Marty Hurt, Hayden Hurt, Darrell Hurt, Stacy Hurt, Jon T. Jones, Jack Williams, and Jeremy Christian. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.