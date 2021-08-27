Cancel
Scroggins, Harleigh Rose

Cover picture for the articleIt is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Harleigh Rose Scroggins, 1 month, resident of Ashland, who became an angel on August 23, 2021. Funeral Services will be at 3 PM Sunday, August 29 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery near Ashland. Harleigh as born July 21, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, the daughter of Stephanie Gross and Terry Scroggins of Ashland. She weighed 6 lbs. and 14 oz and brought immense joy to every life she touched during her brief time on Earth. "An angel, in the book of life, wrote down my baby's birth. Then whispered as she closed the book - Too beautiful for earth." Visitation will be from 1 PM to 3 PM Sunday, August 29 at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her parents, Harleigh is survived by one sister, Addison Scroggins, two brothers, Kallan and Kayden Scroggins, all of Ashland, maternal grandfather, Bobby Gross, paternal grandparents, Terry and Rhonda Scroggins two great grandmothers, Aney Bob Gross and Gracie Bruner, two aunts, Bailey Scroggins (Ryan Perry) and Melanie Luke (Dustin), two uncles, Brian Scroggins and Stephen Gross and a host of cousins. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share words of comfort to the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.

